Summer is a time for fun vacations, family, and being outside whenever possible, but due to the heat summer brings, it is paramount to remember the importance of child safety, especially when traveling to and from different locations during these months.
According to the National Safety Council (2020) on Motor Vehicle Safety Issues, the average number of heat stroke child deaths from being left in a vehicle is 39, aged 15 or younger, yearly. In 2019, the number of heat stroke child deaths from being left in a hot vehicle was 52, which is one less than the 2018 record number of 53 heat stroke child deaths from being left in a hot vehicle (National Safety Council, 2020).
Kelsey Trostle is an intake caseworker for Adams County Children and Youth Services. She is a graduate of Lock Haven University and enjoys being outside doing things such as kayaking, golfing, and playing volleyball.
