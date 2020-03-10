For the past 20 years, Read Across America, an event led by the National Education Association and embraced by the Adams County United Way, mobilizes volunteers across the U.S. to celebrate reading with children on March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday!
Reading aloud to children has been a favorite activity of mine for many years. When the opportunity arose to provide a story time for local preschools, we did not waste a moment. On Read Across America Day, community volunteers, United Way board members and staff read “Betty Goes Bananas” to local children encouraging a nation of readers. A huge thank you to this year’s guest readers; Bill Gillmartin, Scott Bolton, Joan Peck, Miranda Blazek, Alesia Reese, Ruthmary Mcllhenny, Wanda Gemmell, Commissioner Marty Qually, Jerry Johnson, Sandy Moyer, Representative Torren Ecker, and Vickie Corbett. These amazing volunteers were spreading giggles and smiles as they read to 17 different classrooms in four corners of the county.
