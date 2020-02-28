Since 2012 texting and driving has, according to estimates, been related to over 200,000 vehicle crashes (Leader, I Drive Safely, 2015). These crashes resulted in injuries and death. To try and put a stop to this worldly epidemic of texting and driving, the phone company AT&T has created a campaign surrounding a pledge; “No text is worth a life. . . take the pledge” (Leader, I Drive Safely, 2015).
Unfortunately, the fad to text while driving is no new thing. This idea to text and drive, while obviously risky, is much more dangerous when it comes to inexperienced drivers on their cellphones — almost all of those drivers being today’s teenagers (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute). Texting while driving is extremely dangerous and life-threatening, yet is somehow a societal norm; AT&T is currently working to stop this. The pledge is posted on a website so drivers can promise to drive distraction-free, to not let their cell phones endanger their vehicle, and to advocate for this cause. The aim is to save lives and make the world a better place, all with a quick and easy pledge.
Fairfield Area High School freshman Molly Hess is the winner of the Gettysburg Times “It Can Wait” editorial/ essay contest about the dangers of distracted driving. Her essay will be sent to the Pennsylvania News Association for statewide judging.
