The Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) is joining forces with Penn State Master Gardeners to offer a variety six-pack of herbaceous perennial plants for sale, along with our tree and shrub seedlings. The perennial selection is a great one for attracting pollinators to your garden, farm, and landscape. Pollinators are necessary for our food crops to grow. With the decline of these important insects, our food supply also declines.
These plants can be intermixed in your vegetable garden, flower garden, meadow or shrub borders. They are all full sun plants, native, and great pollinators. Careful species selection has allowed for garden color from spring through fall. The six-pack of flowers includes Eastern Bee Balm, Sun Drops, Beardtongue, Wild Blue False Indigo, Snow Flurry Heath Aster, and Blue-stemmed or Wreath Goldenrod.
Sharon Hull is administrative assistant for the Adams County Conservation District, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201, Gettysburg 17325; phone, 717-334-0636; emai,l shull@adamscounty.us; web, www.adamscounty.us. Our mission: Serving and assisting Adams County citizens in sound conservation and natural resources management.
