My recycling article of Aug. 17 has apparently caused much consternation among serious Gettysburg recyclers and has generated more questions, calls, and emails than I can remember. The crux of the matter is that when this community began recycling in earnest in the early 2000s, our “single stream” methodology allowed for an abundance of materials to be placed in the bins and ultimately accepted for recycling by our contracted hauler. As the recycling industry has been thrust into chaos by the actions of former customers such as China and India who have dramatically cut back on the materials they will purchase, chain reactions from the large national recycling centers, to the regional centers, to local haulers, and finally to us, the residents and businesses who are suddenly advised that not all cardboard, plastics, and glass will be accepted for recycling in the future. The answers to this challenge may lie with aggressive public information campaigns to encourage citizens to emphasize the “Reduce” and “Reuse” of former campaigns and to bring intense consumer pressure on the packaging industry to address this issue.
First, let’s address cardboard. With the preponderance of online shopping, cardboard is everywhere. Such boxes must be cut to the size that would fit in the recycling bins and must be free of any plastic packaging. Also, in the recycling world, not all cardboard is equally acceptable. The shiny, exterior coating that some boxes have to prevent freezer burn or to ensure the container can hold liquids actually prevents the material from being recyclable. If the exterior of the box or container seems waxy, it goes into the trash, not the recycling bin.
