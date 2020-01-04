As we settle into January, we often reflect on yet another year and our many blessings. We might also contemplate whether we would have made better decisions the previous year had we 20-20 hindsight.
Agriculture is constantly changing and, unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of 20-20 hindsight. Agriculture is an inherently risky business. Some risks are everyday business risks; some risks are brought on by natural disasters. Farmers need to regularly manage for financial, marketing, production, human resource, and legal risks. Looking ahead, the following risk management tools can help protect your business for the future.
