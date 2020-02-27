The East Berlin Area Community Center enjoys and benefits from a dedicated core of volunteers who help in so many ways — Thrift Shoppe duties, office work, maintenance, special events twice a month — and so much more. One core group composed of mothers and daughters, dads and sons, grandmas and grandchildren is the “Kitchen Krew.” This energetic “Krew” is talented in cooking and baking skills, sanitation awareness, plus just a fun group to work with.
Our “Kitchen Krew” is always on duty during the myriad events all year — indoor yard sales, 5k Run, Conewago Carving Show, Christmas Bazaar, Christmas Festival, Biggest Yard Sale in Adams County, Annual Garden Tour plus so much more.
