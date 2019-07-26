In 2019, the Adams County Friends of the Library celebrates its 60th year of fundraising for the Adams County Library System. Over those 60 years, the Friends have held many types of fundraisers including theater plays, a circus, a variety of raffles, concerts, small book sales, the Friends bookstore and what has become one of the staples of our fundraising efforts, the Friends Annual Summer book sale.
This year’s summer book sale will once again be held at Redding Auction House, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Redding’s has expanded their indoor auction space, providing additional square footage that will allow us to improve our aisle space for your shopping comfort. The auction house is air conditioned and there is free and ample parking.
The sale will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday July 31, and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. The hours will be: July 31, 12-8 p.m.; Aug. 1-2, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For your shopping convenience, we will be accepting cash, checks and credit cards. Our prices have remained the same, with the most expensive individual item being $2, ensuring that you will continue to get great bargains.
We will have 25,000 books from which to choose, with many categories including fiction and non-fiction, romance, true crime and mystery, children’s, teens and young adults, horror and occult, science fiction, civil war, world cultures, westerns, religion and philosophy, biography, humor and psychology, American history, classics, literature, science and technology, and music, art, architecture, photography, sports and pets and nature. We will also be offering CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and sheet music for sale.
On Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2, children 12 years and under will receive five free books. In addition on these days, teachers can select a free bag of books for classroom use and instruction.
Saturday, Aug. 3, will be buy three bags of books for $6 each and get a fourth bag free.
So, please plan to attend our event, and pass the word to friends and family to come enjoy the day browsing our offerings, and help us raise funds for our county’s library system.
