Connecting with nature means to experience it in a way that is uniquely profound. A deep connection can happen when you least expect it, while observing a tiny bug, sitting in a quiet forest, or gazing up at the night sky. Whether these moments engender peace, clarity, or calling, the feeling of connectedness can be both extraordinary and grounding. How easy it is to forget that we, too, are part of nature.
At Strawberry Hill, we work diligently to facilitate these connections through environmental education. Recently, we began offering small group programs which have opened our eyes to the connectivity that can take place in these intimate settings. Small groups allow our naturalists to tailor teachings to the group’s interests, permits closer encounters with our animal ambassadors, and has yielded thought-provoking questions that lead to a deeper understanding of our natural world. This last point may be the most revealing.
