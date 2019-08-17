On July 25, the Recycling Committee invited Waste Connections officials Lee Zimmerman and Douglas Key to attend a meeting at Borough offices to address the recycling industry’s perspective on the decreasing acceptance of various materials previously permitted in the recycling system.
Discussed at the meeting was the continuing issue of contamination in recycling bins. Doug Key pointed out that most people think of contamination as being unclean items such as greasy pizza boxes, food residue on glass and plastic containers, or soiled disposable diapers. “But,” he said, “also falling under the term ‘contaminated’ is the placing of inappropriate materials that are not recyclable in the bins”.
Recycling contamination has become a global concern – and for good reason. Contamination is a serious issue in recycling, impacting businesses and exports as well as our planet. Dramatic shifts in the recycling market made headlines in 2017 when China banned many types of recyclable imports. Because of the U.S.’s high rates of contaminated recycling, more and more reusable goods and materials are being rejected and profits for waste haulers and recycling centers have declined.
Unfortunately, well-intentioned people often mix non-recyclables in their bins, which can ultimately contaminate an entire batch. A publication by Rubicon Global Waste Management lists the main reasons we contaminate our recycling bins as being a lack of education about what’s recyclable, and the widely varying capabilities and requirements per regional recycling centers.
These reasons lead to contamination by hazardous materials (like needles, diapers, and pesticide cans), food waste and liquids, non-recyclable plastic such as grocery bags and zip-top bags, rubber items such as hoses, and waxed (or coated) cardboard products.
A 2017 article in Recycling Today magazine pointed out, “ In short, recycling contamination is when incorrect items/materials are put into the system or when the right items/materials are prepared the wrong way (i.e., food residue in containers, recyclables in plastic grocery bags, and shrink wrap recycling mixed in with cardboard, etc.). This is sometimes referred to as ‘aspirational recycling’, as you’re simply throwing something into the recycling bin on the hope that it will find its way to where it needs to be eventually. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case.”
The three-arrow triangle symbol on plastics does not necessarily indicate that the material is now accepted in the local recycling stream. The symbol also shows the type of plastic it is. Plastics labeled Nos. 3-7 are typically only recycled in limited areas of the country so are not readily accepted by every hauler or recycling center. Further, the shape of plastic containers, such as margarine tubs, renders them unacceptable for recycling locally. Each municipality’s hauler contract may vary on what items are accepted for recycling. In next month’s article I will address specific materials that our contracted hauler for Gettysburg, Waste Connections Inc. continues to accept.
A reminder that the next Electronic Recycling Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21. As before, preregistration is required and can be accomplished on the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov, or by contacting me.
