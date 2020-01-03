A community favorite, “Dancing with the Local Stars,” returns to the beautiful Gettysburg College Majestic Theater Jan. 17. Tickets are on sale now.
Produced by the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Adams County Arts Council, this exciting show pairs a well-known member of the Adams County community with a professional choreographer. The professionals have been working hard to teach their stars how to do more than not trip over their own two feet. The stars’ new skills will be showcased in front of a hopefully packed house at the Majestic.
Alex J. Hayes is the coordinator of special events and public relations at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. He is also managing editor of the Gettysburg Times. Contact him at ahayes@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.