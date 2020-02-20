If you’ve never been to the Health Summit sponsored by Healthy Adams County each spring, you’ve missed an important opportunity to learn about the health and wellness issues and initiatives that influence life in our county. This year, the Health Summit will be held on March 10, at the Harrisburg Area Community College Gettysburg campus from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Whether you join us as a representative of your company or agency, or as an interested citizen wanting to know more about health and well-being, consider yourself invited.
Registration and a continental breakfast will run from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Shortly after that, a day of presentations and workshops will begin. This year’s keynote presentation will be a production by the Weary Arts Group, who will perform “Breaking Blue,” their creative and inspirational play about the experience of depression. The incidence of depression has been a concern across both the nation and Adams County, so this is a novel and thought-provoking way to highlight the issue, and explore responses.
