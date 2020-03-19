One of the best places to comfortably ride a bicycle in Adams County is within the Gettysburg National Military Park. This month you will learn some good tips, from a knowledgeable cyclist, about riding on the battlefield roads. A Superintendent’s Compendium, specific to each unit of the National Park Service, is a helpful document listing activities that are allowed on that unit. If you read the Compendium for Gettysburg National Military Park you will be pleasantly surprised to learn that “bicycles may be operated in a careful and prudent manner in opposition to the one-way direction of traffic on one-way park roads.” This rule was put in place as a safety measure, recognizing that without it, riders would be forced to ride heavily trafficked State roads. The full compendium is posted on the park’s website https://www.nps.gov/gett (Click on “Learn About the Park” then “Management” then “Superintendent’s Compendium”). With this rule in mind, I put together three battlefield routes for three levels of riders:
1. Easy — Start at the National Cemetery Parking Lot, 4.5 miles total. Head south (downhill) on Hancock Avenue, roll past the iconic PA Monument and continue straight until the intersection with Wheatfield Road. Turn right (west) on Wheatfield Road. Little Round Top will be on your left as you roll downhill. Make a right on Sickles Avenue, then another right on U.S. Avenue. You will ride past the Trostle Farm and come to a T-intersection with Hancock Avenue. Turn left (north) on Hancock Avenue to get back to your starting point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.