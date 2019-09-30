Thirty percent of the Adams County watershed is impaired by nutrient and sediment pollutants. This is a problem for downstream neighbors in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. When swept into the Bay, nutrients feed harmful algal blooms whose subsequent death and decomposition depletes dissolved oxygen, resulting in “dead zones,” technically referred to as hypoxic water, and defined as having too little oxygen for most marine life.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science forecasts that this summer will have seen the largest zone of hypoxic water in decades due to increased rainfall in the watershed. As a consequence of greater precipitation the Susquehanna River carried 102.6 million pounds of nitrogen to the Bay this past spring, which the United States Geological Survey reports is the highest load since 2011.
Prior to taking up residence in Gettysburg, Jim Gockowski resided in West and Central Africa working on sustainable rural development for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture after a stint in the Peace Corps. Visit WAAC’s web site, www.adamswatersheds.org for more information.
