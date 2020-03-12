Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.