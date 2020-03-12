Mediation strives to find an action plan for parties who are working through conflict. When done thoroughly, the mediation process provides not only an action plan for the participants, but also new skills in which to better communicate moving forward.
In his book “Rules and Tools for Leaders,” Perry Smith listed “Squinting with the Ears” as one of the fundamentals to leading. That imagery has always resonated with me. Imagine someone listening to me so intently that they are squinting their ears to hear me! They are not only listening to what I am saying, but they are listening for what I am not saying. They are watching my body language and my facial expressions. They hear my tone and can feel my emotion. They are summarizing what they are hearing — to be sure they heard correctly. And they are open to hearing what I have to say, even if they do not agree with it. After a conversation like that, I feel as if my voice really does matter and that I was heard.
