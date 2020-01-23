“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We all know the meaning and importance of the Golden Rule, and employees at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County utilize that famous biblical principle in our daily customer service regimen.
Our front desk staff as well as those in childcare, fitness, aquatics and administration have a ‘drop everything’ attitude to help our members and all customers. We do our best to be polite, stay calm and listen. You may imagine that with a popular facility such as the YW there are a lot of moving parts and sometimes problems occur. An instructor may call in sick, a shower-head may malfunction or an exercise machine may go on the fritz – we get complaints and that’s a fact. But, in my humble opinion, the YW staff handles them with extreme compassion and understanding. We try to rectify the situation as quickly as possible and respond to the customer and/or member in a timely fashion.
