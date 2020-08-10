I begin my column this month by saying that the most heart wrenching cancer diagnosis is the one that involves any child or young person. This is probably the harshest reminder that cancer can attack anyone. The American Cancer Society raises money to support lifesaving cancer research for all types of cancer and anyone facing a cancer diagnosis. This includes our present funding of 60 multi-year childhood cancer research grants totaling $34 million.
The Gold Together movement was created by the positive energy of pediatric brain cancer survivor and Relay For Life volunteer, Cole Eicher. His vision started with one team in St. Petersburg, Florida. It quickly grew into over 150 Gold Together Relay For Life teams fighting together to attack childhood cancer. As an exciting part of the American Cancer Society’s mission, Gold Together participants directly effect change by spreading awareness, sharing support, and raising funds for childhood cancer. Every two minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer, and one in five in the US will not survive, but with the help of Gold Together supporters we can fight together and change the odds for kids with cancer. Our Greater Pittsburgh region will be part of a pilot #GoldTogether Champion Campaign during the month of September (Childhood Cancer Awareness Month).
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
