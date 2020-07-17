As a proud alumna of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, I fondly remember my time at HACC as one of growth and transformation. The most challenging part of my tenure at HACC was balancing a full-time course load while also working full time. Spending days working and evenings completing schoolwork was exhausting and occupied most of my time. However, it was worth the effort to complete my associate degree in business administration and set me up for success when I completed a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Franklin University.
While I can relate to the difficulties of balancing college and a full-time job, I did not have the challenge of doing so during a pandemic. Overnight, the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic drastically changed life for students at HACC. Students were asked to remain flexible as HACC moved in-person classes to fully remote instruction that would allow them to continue their coursework throughout the uncertainty. After successfully finishing the spring 2020 semester under the College’s “new normal,” students learned on June 11, HACC would be extending online classes and services through Dec. 31. The exceptions will be hands-on/experiential components of some approved programs.
