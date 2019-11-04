The Adams County Community Foundation is hosting Giving Spree at the Gettysburg Area Middle School, 97 Lefever St., Gettysburg, on Nov. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you have attended in the past, you know what an amazing event this is. If you have not, let me tell you a little about it.
Giving Spree is a wonderful opportunity to come together and learn about the local nonprofits that make our community such a vibrant place to work and live. You can meet folks from nearly 80 nonprofit organizations that operate in Adams County. It includes organizations like South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Adams County Arts Council, and United Way of Adams County, which you probably know have been enriching our community for decades. Bakewell Farms and Waldo’s and Company, two amazing organizations that are building community in unique and exciting ways, will be there as well.
Megan Shreve is the CEO of South Central Community Action Programs, Inc. – their mission is to empower families and engage the community to pursue innovative and effective solutions to break the cycle of poverty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.