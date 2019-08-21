The Center for Youth and Community Development is the home of the Collaborating For Youth Coalition in Adams County. Over the past year, we have worked to build a platform for afterschool and summer services at no charge to families. These programs are important for many reasons. First, they provide a no-cost / high quality place for children to be in the afterschool hours. These programs are academically focused and staffed with teachers as well as other caring adults who help with homework. The programs provide fun science, literacy, and hands on learning projects. Caregivers can work without interruption after the school bell rings because all programs are in school building locations. So how did we secure this opportunity?
CFYCD applied competitively for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant funding from the PA Department of Education. Currently we have an amazing opportunity for students in all of Adams County’s elementary and middle schools (except Gettysburg which is covered by our partner nonprofit Respective Solutions Group) to enroll in programs that run Monday to Thursday for 3 hours per day afterschool. Programs do not run on days that school is not in session and therefore caregivers should note that they are not a replacement for childcare when school is out.
As the Executive Director of CFYCD and President of Respective Solutions Group, Inc., I’ve been running afterschool programs via this funding since 2005 in Pennsylvania. These opportunities are beyond compare due to cost, quality and content. CFYCD is currently operating $1.4 Million of afterschool programs in Adams, Franklin, and York Counties. Activities include arts education, science, technology, engineering, global studies, homework support, tutoring support, music education, and much more. Grades for this year are Kindergarten – 8th Grade!
So, here’s where we need community support. We need students to enroll. Information is available in all school offices or by email to office@cfygettysburg.com. We also need community partners to share time and talent with area youth. Afterschool programs are a unique environment where we can share in something special; intergenerational crafts and skills. This year it is our goal to bring lost arts back to our youth. Oftentimes families are not connected geographically. A child may live far from their grandparents or other extended family. Our hope is to bring skills and traditions to youth that may be lost if not passed down. Some examples are crochet, needlepoint, tatting, knitting, food preservation, agricultural skills, and repair. In our efforts to be environmentally conscientious, these skills also help build a foundation for youth which reduces a “throw away” mindset. We are looking for community members to help us share those skills. Please contact us at the above email to help share with area youth.
We are fortunate in Adams County to have this grant funding for the next several years that supports learning and promises families a safe and supportive afterschool environment for area children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.