I honestly don’t think I recall there being a January this year. I feel like 2020 is already flying by and here we are in February, typically the shortest month. However, 2020 is a Leap Year, so savor the extra day we get this month (especially if it’s your birthday).
On Feb. 7, First Friday, Gettysburg Style kicks of a new event for The Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA). Join us for our First Annual Cocoa Crawl. This family friendly event kicks off at our two “warming stations” located at ABC on Steinwehr Ave. and The Gettysburg Hotel Atrium. There, you will receive a map and list of participating businesses and can also purchase your souvenir GARMA First Friday mug to take along with you on your journey to sampling cocoa inspired treats. While you’re checking in at a “warming station,” you can enter to win prizes that will be drawn that evening during First Friday. Crawlers can also vote for their favorite GARMA Member Cocoa-inspired treat on Facebook and win prizes. We hope to see you out and about that night enjoying some great cocoa treats.
