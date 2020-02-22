It’s February 2020. Where has the time gone already this year? Our community united around Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) and worked hard last year in successfully trying out new ideas. The Baltimore Street Project alone raised approximately $29,000 last year through new and expanded fundraisers. It’s time to review, regroup, and adjust to make 2020 an even better year for MSG to serve our community.
Funding for the multi-year $11M Baltimore Street Historic and Economic Revitalization Project is the heart of MSG’s priorities in 2020. This project addresses safety, traffic, parking and economic development issues identified by the community. Any day now, MSG should hear about the $1.2M Federal Land Access Program grant application. $313,000 of matching funds are necessary just for the FLAP grant, so the MSG staff and Baltimore Street Executive Committee have agreed to the following 2020 fundraisers: Polish Pottery Bingo, The Long, Long, Long, Long Dinner, and the Gettysburg Christmas Festival 2020.
