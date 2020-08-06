To achieve well-being, we are invited to do what we can to manage our own attitudes and outlook. Many things in life are beyond our control, but we can practice honing our responses to circumstances and events that pop up, cultivating positive qualities like gratitude and openness. We can also choose to loosen the characteristics or attitudes that decrease well-being. One of these is prejudice, negative feelings we have toward people based on their perceived membership in a particular group. Our bias, for example, could be focused around their gender, race, ethnicity, age, body size, disability, or political affiliation. Research has demonstrated that prejudice affects well-being negatively for the people who are its receivers or targets. It is not as widely known that it is also associated with decreased measures of well-being for those who harbor the prejudice.
It’s easy to imagine how aggressive prejudicial acts could be harmful, causing their target to feel unsafe, fearful, or hurt. The surprise is how much damage can be inflicted by subtle expressions of bias over time, such as microaggressions. Living in an environment with constant insults, belittling, and social disadvantage is called “weathering” (Geronimus, 1992) because the body is worn down by maintaining a continual stress response. Groups of people who bear the brunt of prejudice—such as racial minorities and indigenous peoples—are generally at higher risk for depressive disorders, and less likely to be treated (Bailey et al., 2019). A federal survey about the effects of the pandemic (a week after George Floyd’s death) showed significant spikes in anxiety and depressive disorders among Black and Asian Americans, so this is a lived experience. At the University of Massachusetts, Dinh and colleagues (2014) also looked at the well-being of the holders of prejudice. They looked at a broad range of biases and found that people who hold one prejudice tend to hold multiple prejudices. This was associated with increased depression, lower social support, lower physical health, and poorer self-worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.