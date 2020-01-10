From the beginning Gettysburg, C.A.R.E.S. (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Services) has been a focused community effort started by those who realized a need and chose to meet that need with a workable solution. All of us who now serve on the C.A.R.E.S board of directors continue to be extremely grateful for the genuine compassion and support given by a community who truly care for their people in need. The overwhelming success of the recent Giving Spree, which far exceeded its goal of a million dollars and the generosity of the Gettysburg Women’s Club, who recently gave 4 organizations, including C.A.R.E.S., checks for $500 each are examples of this kind of compassion.
C.A.R.E.S. also benefits from many other small group and community efforts by the Boy Scouts, ABATE, service organizations, youth groups and restaurants, who all have worked to serve the homeless in various ways, and provided for the basic needs of our guests.
