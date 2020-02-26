Seventy-nine people died of opioid overdoses in Adams County in the second half of the last decade. Maybe this number does not seem significant compared to surrounding counties. But each of these numbers are a person and the death of one person can have ripple effects beyond what the eye can see.
Collaborating for Youth (CFY) helps coordinate the Overdose Awareness Task Force (OATF) in conjunction with the Criminal Justice Advisory Board. OATF seeks to educate, raise awareness, and save lives of those living with Substance Abuse Disorders. CFY and OATF support prevention and awareness events, such as National Black Balloon Day on March 6. A proclamation will take place on March 4 at the Adams County courthouse during the Commissioners’ meeting at 9 a.m. to proclaim March 6 National Black Balloon Day in Adams County.
Michelle Kern is the coalition and development coordinator at the Center for Youth and Community Development, home of Collaborating for Youth. For more information, please visit www.cfygettysburg.com, reach us at 717-338-0300, and follow us on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.