Participation in sports at any level is one means to keep fit and stay healthy. Sports are competitive and should be balanced with teamwork. Teamwork can encourage a sense of belonging and give us identity. Healthy competition and fair play build character, friendships, and life skills. Contrary to popular opinion, winning is not everything. Athletes who feel connected to their teammates have a higher self-esteem and a greater empathy for others.
My cousin Robbie is inflicted with an intellectual and development disability. He is truly one of God’s special people. For many years he asked that I accompany him to watch him compete at the Dauphin County Special Olympics Track & Field Games hosted at Hersheypark Stadium every June. Consistently, I disappointed him and myself by making excuses for not being able to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.