We know that beating cancer isn’t a game, but we think of a game as having a winner and a loser and we aim to make cancer the loser! That’s why we chose the theme of “games” for our American Cancer Society Adams County Relay For Life event scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until midnight at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville.
Beating cancer takes everything we’ve got. It takes more than breakthrough research funded by the American Cancer Society and others. It takes things like our 24/7 cancer helpline and free rides to chemotherapy and radiation to make sure a person gets to treatment. It might take a free place to stay if cancer treatment takes you away from home. It also takes support from others who have faced the disease and survived or support for the caregiver(s) helping the cancer patient. It takes an army of activists to make sure that legislators know the importance of issues affecting cancer patients, caregivers and the public as they make decisions.
