“There is no such thing as the dog poop fairy.” This public service announcement, while comical in its delivery, unfortunately had to be stated by The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. As people across the country continue to flock to parks and trails, many are leaving their trash behind. According to the American Hiking Society, human misuse and overuse remains a top threat to trails. Acknowledging these threats is the first step towards protecting the places we love to hike.
When setting out for a hike, it is equally important to protect oneself in addition to our natural spaces. Self-protection includes preparation and awareness. Let’s start with the basics. High-energy snacks and plenty of water are essentials, especially if you plan to hike in the summer heat. Speaking of high temperatures, do not take young children or older adults hiking if the forecast includes a heat advisory. Doing so can lead to a potentially dangerous situation. Additionally, due to many wild places being remote, it is always smart to carry first aid, a compass, and a map, if available.
Kara Ferraro is the executive director of the Strawberry Hill Foundation. Strawberry Hill inspires stewardship of our natural world by connecting the community with educational opportunities. Learn more at StrawberryHill.org.
