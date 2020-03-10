Probably like many who live in the Gettysburg area, I think a lot about war. Personally, I’ve spent almost every day of the last seven years thinking about war. My home is on ground that Confederates marched across before and after the battle; my three-mile daily commute takes me across the battlefield; when I arrive at work, I enter my office, a room in which wounded soldiers were treated; finally, I sit down and set to work creating learning opportunities for the public about war and death.
As you may imagine, this intense focus on war can get rather upsetting and sometimes, nauseating. One of the ways I attempt to cope with these feelings is to look for lessons in the darker corners of the Civil War. I expend much of my time and energy considering how we can use the horrors of the 19th century to inform our present and our futures. As I go about my daily work, I am constantly reminded of an observation made by medical historian Richard Shryrock in 1962: “If medical aspects are omitted [from a study of the Civil War], the story is not only incomplete, but is unrealistic as a total picture.”
