The autumnal equinox is almost here, and though you are no more likely to balance a broom on that day than any other, it’s still an important milestone in the year. In 2019 the autumnal equinox occurs on Sept. 23 at 3:50 a.m. EDT. Whatever your time zone, it occurs at the same moment all over the world, a moment defined when the sun crosses the celestial equator. That’s not something we can see, but we can observe that the sun rises and sets at the exact points of east and west. (The equinoxes are the only days this happens.) We can also tell that the sun at noon is halfway between its noon high in June and its noon low in December. But why does the date change? Last year it was also September 23, but for the next two years it will be 22; then back to 23. If a year of the seasons (what astronomers call a “tropical year”) and a calendar year were exactly the same the solstices and equinoxes would occur on the same dates each year. But a tropical year is 365.2422 days. By inserting leap days into 97 out of 400 years we get the average calendar year almost equal to that value. But no single year is 365 days, 5 hours, 49 minutes and 12 seconds long. That would be awkward! Thus the date of the equinox shifts forward and then back as the leap year adjustments are made.
Meanwhile this season may bring us some clear nights. According to the state climatologist, September has the clearest skies of the year in our location. Going out around 9:30, you’ll find the Summer Triangle (stars Demeb, Altair, and Vega) almost overhead. In the west, Bootes the Herdsman with its brightest star Arcturs will be near setting. And in the south-southwest the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn stand watch. Turn your attention to the north to glimpse a sign of the changing seasons. The northern sky contains the “circumpolar stars”--the ones that circle around and around the North Star without ever setting, The farther north you go, the larger this circumpolar area grows. From Gettysburg, you can always find the North Star due north and 40 degrees up from the horizon. (That’s roughly our latitude, which is not a coincidence). With a clear view to the north this month you can find the Big Dipper in about the eight o’clock position relative to the north star. Diametrically opposed to it (in other words, at two o’clock) is Cassiopeia, a bright “W” of five stars, with the top part of the W always toward the north star. In Greek mythology Cassiopeia was a vain queen. Her husband, Cepheus, and her daughter, Andromeda, have constellations of their own nearby in the sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.