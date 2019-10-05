A special thank you from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania to the following people for making this past summer of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, 2019, a remarkable success. The buglers: Jari Villanueva, Baltimore, MD; Alan Tolbert, Shippensburg, PA; Kevin McCarty, Mount Holly Springs, PA; David Drayer, Steelton, PA; Louis DiLeo, Seaford NY; CJ Perosi, Pasadena MD; Amy Gabriele, Harrisburg, PA; Robert Slamp, Huntsville, AL; Max Osborn and Luke Fleming, Baltimore, MD; John Lupp, Littlestown, PA; Joy Cox, Hampstead, MD; Al Ingalls, Ellicott City, MD; Priscilla King, Mount Wolf, PA; Shirley Walker, Medina, OH; Robert Sedlock Jr, Bethlehem PA; Jamie Cope, Arendtsville, PA; The Powerhouse Brass, Gaithersburg, MD; Wes Snyder, York, PA; John Baker, Elkridge, MD; Vanessa Shenk, Boiling Springs PA; Alex Hessler, Gettysburg, PA; David Miller, Pasadena, MD; Christian Snouffer, Yoe, PA; Ben Corner, Locust Grove, VA; Tom Herman, Kennett Square, PA; Gabriella Sandy, Austintown, OH; Ivan Frantz, Jr., York, PA; Joseph Dvorsky, Laurel, MD; David Apple, Westminster, MD; Tyler Moffitt, Glenville PA; Harry Dillon, Tyrone, PA; Mary Gabriele, Harrisburg, PA; David Michel, Waxpool, Virginia; Tom Huntington, Camp Hill, PA; John Thomas, Bangor, ME; Nathaniel Bauder, Gettysburg, PA; Lacinda and Kevin Ruston, Anderson, IN; Len Morse, Silver Spring MD; Robert Wagner, Bangor, PA; Lisa, Joseph, and Katie DeMunda, Oakville, CT; Michelle Murray, Poczobut, Monroe, NY; Carter Doyle, Ann Arbor, MI; Judy Shellenberger, Williamsport, PA; Andrew Bisnett, Mechanicville. NY; James McDevitt, Southampton, PA; Albert Guastafeste, Hagerstown MD; Ellie Cichocki, Napoleon, OH; Kevin Czarnik, Lexington MI; Jay D. Shelton, Richmond, OH; Jay Copenhaver, New Stanton, PA; Mitch Mummert, Gettysburg PA; Harold L. Collins, Sevierville, TN; Carol McCutcheon, Mount Vernon, OH; Richard Berry, Columbus, OH; Ryan Bowden, New Castle, PA; Stephen Goshorn, Taylors, SC; Damon Morris, Kulpmont, PA; Douglas Rudisill, Gettysburg, PA; Ryan Fox, Gettysburg, PA; Charles Aschmann, Fort Valley, VA; Raymond Nelson, Los Angeles, CA; Tony Godoy, Binghampton, NY; Richard Stoud, Williamsburg, VA; Ronald Glazer, Clear Spring, MD; Lora Manon, Bryan, OH; Ralph Harris, Albuquerque, NM; Steve Weisse, Schenectady, NY; Albert Trapani, Gettysburg, PA; Brooks Brady, Gibsonia, PA; Keith DeFontes, Parkville, MD; Ryan Gebhart, Abbottstown, PA; Stephen Bow, Loveland OH; Thomas M. Sneeringer, Washington, DC; Constance Warncke, Defiance, OH; Ralph E Brodt III, Bethlehem, PA; Nicholas Brown, Bowie MD; Russ Ebersole, Mount Vernon, NY; Robert Miller, Cincinnati, OH; Richard Barnes, Pasadena, MD; Russ Kratzer, Harrisburg, PA; Robert Balmer, Warren, MI; Don Roeder, Boiling Springs, PA; Jeff Stockham, Syracuse, NY; Bob Allers, Deansboro, NY; Mark LaSarge, Traverse City, MI; Scott Ludwig, Hudson, ME; Randall McGuire, Wylie, TX. The Girl Scout/Brownie Troop 540008 from Saint Andrew Catholic School in Clifton, VA.; Isabel Devine, Anna Downey, Hannah Haynes, Allison Malloch, Sofia Garcia, Ashlynne Sullivan. and their leader, Heidi Haynes. And, too, the Maryland Military Band.
A very special thank you to the talented Jari Villanueva for his continued support.
