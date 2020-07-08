The coronavirus pandemic all but ended leisure travel in the U.S. for much of the spring, and with summer here, many Americans are still unsure what a vacation is supposed to look like in 2020. After canceling its annual Memorial Day and Independence Day travel forecasts because of the pandemic, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) offered a 2020 summer travel forecast for July 1 through September 30.
According to the AAA, Americans will take more than 700 million trips in July, August, and September, which would be 120 million fewer trips than in 2019. If the pandemic had never occurred, the AAA would have anticipated 857 million trips in the third quarter, a 3.6% increase compared to 2019. By this new analysis, the pandemic will wipe out nearly 150 million trips this summer. The overall decline in travel is primarily due to reduced air travel; the AAA’s forecast of 15 million trips will be 74 percent below last year’s levels. As for other modes of mass transportation, the AAA expects travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will see a decrease similar to air travel.
