March is here and with it comes spring with robins, flowers and sunshine. It also gets us closer to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Adams County held in May.
My name is Shirley Sanders and I have been involved with Relay For Life for over 16 years. I also have a team, the Hope-Full Heels. But I am also happy to say that I am blessed to be a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer survivor of 31 years.
Shirley Sanders is a member of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Planning Committee, Luminaria chairman and team captain. The American Cancer Society is available 24/7/366 to answer questions and offer free patient services by calling 1-800-227-2345. You can learn more about the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
