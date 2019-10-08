Yes, homework is back! Think of your child’s homework as a small window or peek into the classroom. Families often become very discouraged thinking about nightly school assignments that accompany a school year. Awareness of taught skills will keep you informed of classroom expectations and your child’s understanding of the material.
In the past weeks the teacher may have provided a quick review of academic skills. But as October rolls around, students are presented with new concepts and learning goals which are reflected in their homework. You may find your learner challenged by the new material or their motivation to complete the assignment is lacking. We have all experienced this scenario: bedtime is quickly approaching, homework needs to be completed, and your child is less than thrilled. Remember you are not alone, most parents/guardians have experienced this exact situation. The scenarios listed below may give you some guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.