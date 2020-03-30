As we enter our third week of the COVID-19 pandemic, our phones are ringing off the hook with folks that want to help or need help. Although our building is closed to the public, United Way staff, as many nonprofit personnel, have been working long hours both at the office and remotely. As with any small business, we are all navigating new territory. We want to keep our staff and volunteers safe, but we have critical programs and services that need to continue. We’ve spent countless hours working on virtual options so that we can continue to deliver services to the community.
Most nonprofits that have depended on volunteers to deliver services have made the right decision to limit volunteer involvement to keep everyone safe and healthy. Just like with for-profit businesses, we do not have the income coming in as we did a month ago. Events and fundraisers have been cancelled. Many of our donors are now unemployed and their payroll deductions have stopped. We are working with our vendors to keep the doors open to push bills out 90 days. Now I’ll be racing with thousands of other nonprofits to access funds from the federal stimulus packet set out in the CARES Act for Nonprofits.
