A wonderful resource in Pennsylvania is the Penn State University Extension program. As a relative newcomer to this state I keep learning more about how valuable it is. And as a board member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County I was excited to learn about the Master Watershed Steward program. I went to some trouble to sign up for classes in York County. (As an aside, we are hoping to have an Adams County program, but given the current ghastly virus situation I expect this may be delayed.)
The evening class being held in York was inconvenient, but now, of course, the classes have moved to online sessions. This works reasonably well for lectures, but will not substitute for the many field trips and hands-on outdoor activities that are a normal part of the class.
Cliff Frost is a recent transplant to Pennsylvania and a member of the board of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). To learn more, visit WAAC’s website www.adamswatersheds.org, or on Facebook as Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
