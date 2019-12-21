Most of us are familiar with the three “Rs” of environmental concern — reduce, reuse, recycle. In three simple steps we are encouraged to try to reduce the amount of waste we have, reuse what we can by giving items a second life and recycle what is allowed. Recent turmoil in the world of recycling has caused activists to focus strongly on the first two “Rs” and less on recycling itself. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has gone even further and suggests the “6 Rs” — rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, replace. This, the agency advises, is “new way of thinking that can help each of us curb our environmental impact.”
We are encouraged to rethink how much plastic we use daily and how much trash we generate. Replacing single-use plastics with reusable items should be the goal of every household. According to data provided by the University of Vermont’s publication “Tree Hugger,” for individual Americans the figure is 4.4 pounds of trash daily. Ask yourself if there is a way to reduce your waste or change your habits to foster a more eco-friendly lifestyle.
