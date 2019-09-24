No one should go hungry. But every day in Adams County, there are men, women and children who wake up and go to bed hungry. Or they are eating cheap and nutritionally poor foods, which is in part responsible for increases in obesity and effects their overall health. Many of our families simply don’t make enough money to pay the bills and feed the family, even if its members work more than one job. Too many of our seniors and people with disabilities are on fixed-incomes and have not been able to keep up with increases in cost of living, especially food.
Everyday, food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens work hard to keep their pantries stocked for use by people in need. They depend upon the generosity of our community to stock their shelves and they need our help! On Oct. 1, United Way of Adams County, in partnership with Gettysburg Times, ACNB Bank and Kennie’s Marketplace, will kick off the 13th annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive.
