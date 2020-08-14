Nitrates, very simply, are a compound of nitrogen and oxygen. They’re water soluble and can be, in fact usually are, found in groundwater, tap water, streams, and even rainwater. Nitrates are an essential nutrient for plant growth, and for this reason, fertilizers typically contain some percentage of nitrogen, along with other nutrients. So, nitrates are essential and are everywhere in water, so it must be good.
This is true, unless there’s too much of it. Nitrates can pollute water when it’s in higher concentrations. In fact, when nitrates reach a concentration of more than 10 milligrams per liter of water (mg/l), that water becomes unsafe to drink. Water tests for the Gettysburg Municipal Authority in 2019 showed that nitrates in our tap water could be as high as 3.95 mg/l, which is well within the standard. Well water usually contains nitrates too, so if you don’t know the nitrate concentration in your well, it’s a good idea to have your water tested for nitrates and other contaminants. You can arrange to have your well water tested through the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD).
