We are more than halfway through our eighth season at Gettysburg CARES (Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter) and we had some recent changes.
First one of our founders and first Board President, Mary Stevenson, is stepping down. Mary is an inspiration to all of us in CARES and we are very appreciative of her service to our community. We are glad that she is continuing to serve on the board as we can surely use her experience. Also, I regret that one of our board members and original volunteers, Dave Wagner, passed away suddenly last month. His smile and upbeat attitude will be sorely missed. He had developed a great rapport with the guests and staff. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.
