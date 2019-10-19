Gettysburg Borough’s Sept. 21 electronic device turn-in was another success in the series of these recycling events. Fifty-one participants dropped off over 155 items and, as always, thanks and kudos were abundant as residents were grateful to the Borough Manager for negotiating a contract that included dealing with electronics. Thanks to the Murdorfs, Karen Mesher, Larry Weikert and Council President Susan Naugle for volunteering and keeping things running smoothly. Our next event will be on March 21, and publicity for that date will be forthcoming.
As mentioned in last month’s article, metal caps on glass containers simply need to be put into the bin separately from the containers that they top. Plastic caps, such as those on water and/or soda bottles may be left on. Also in regard to that article’s information, cardboard boxes must be cut so that they could be placed in the bin, but may be stacked alongside the bin if it is full of other recyclables. The “bin-sized” requirement is just a guideline to inform as to the size of acceptable cardboard.
