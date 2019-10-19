Brayden Long, QB, New Oxford: Long passed for 186 yards and 3 TDs, and caught a TD pass, in a 27-0 win over Red Lion

Will Shoemaker, RB, Littlestown: Shoemaker rushed for 129 yards and a TD in a 20-12 win over Biglerville

Ryan Hart, RB, Bermudian Springs: Hart rushed for 100 yards and a 3 TDs, and caught a TD pass, in a 48-8 win over York Tech

Charles Warren, WR, Gettysburg: Warren had 150 combined rushing/receiving yards and 2 TDs in a 30-19 loss to York Suburban

Abdul Janneh, WR, New Oxford: Janneh had 5 receptions for 76 yards and a TD in a 27-0 win over Red Lion

