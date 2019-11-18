As new executive director of the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), I want to formally introduce myself and say thank you for all the warm welcomes I have received. I have lived in Gettysburg for the past three-and-a-half years and, to be honest, it has always been a dream of mine. I first visited Gettysburg when I was 8 years old and fell in love with not only the history but the town. When I was given the opportunity to move to Gettysburg, I jumped at the chance.
Like many, I was drawn by the history of Gettysburg as I had studied history at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. I quickly learned that Gettysburg is not only rich in history but filled with amazing organizations, small businesses and nonprofits that make this beautiful town so warm and welcoming. One of those amazing organizations is the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, a small park with part-time or volunteer staff who truly love the park and want to see it succeed. In my first week as executive director I’ve truly enjoyed listening to stories of how the park had impacted many while growing up in Gettysburg.
