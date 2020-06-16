“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28
On May 5, the Adams Rescue Mission on York Road opened a greenhouse and garden shop in a plastic-covered “high tunnel” that has been years in planning. According to Jim Staub, Director of Men’s Ministries, the timing could not have been better. “With the quarantine under COVID-19, there has been a boom in gardening,” he said. Folks who never had time before are planting flowers and vegetable gardens in their yards. Despite little advertising other than the ARM Facebook page and signage along Route 30, business has been brisk.
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
