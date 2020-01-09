With the New Year comes the opportunity for a fresh start, this is a great time to commit to a healthier lifestyle that includes exercise. Adults who are physically active are healthier, feel better, and are less likely to develop chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and several types of cancer. Regular moderate-to-vigorous physical activity also reduces feelings of anxiety and depression, and improves overall quality of life. The majority of individuals know the health benefits that exercise provides but most are falling short. Americans are busy, we spend long hours at work, we rely heavily on cars for transportation, we have unending family responsibilities, and with too many at-home entertainment options, it’s easy to skip the workout or the trip to the gym. If you fall into the sedentary or less-than-active category, brush up on the current recommendations and benefits of regular exercise and take the steps to get moving.
The U-S Department of Health and Human Services recommends for substantial health benefits adults should participate in at least 150 minutes per week of moderate aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both moderate and vigorous intensity activity. Additional health benefits are gained by participating in 300 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic physical activity per week. Moderate physical activity includes activities such as brisk walking, heavy cleaning (washing windows, mopping, and vacuuming), mowing the lawn, and light cycling. Vigorous physical activities include hiking, jogging, shoveling snow, fast cycling, and playing sports such as basketball and soccer.
