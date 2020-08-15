In 2010, a conundrum for Pennsylvania residents was created by the Covered Device Recycling Act (Act 108). By stating that in Pennsylvania, desktop computers, laptop computers, computer monitors, computer peripherals, televisions, and any components of such devices may no longer be disposed of with municipal waste, Act 108 caused residents and businesses to seek alternate methods of dealing with such items. Through its trash hauling contract with Waste Connections Inc, Gettysburg provides such an alternate method.
The next electronic device turn-in event for Gettysburg residents will be held at the Public Works building, 457 E. Middle St. on Saturday, Sept, 19. Since this is part of the borough’s contract with Waste Connections, there is no additional charge for their customers. This is a drive-through event at which there is no need to leave one’s car, as volunteers remove the items from the vehicle. Pre-registration is required by calling 717-337-0724 or emailing jbfd@comcast.net for a time assignment. Registration may also be accomplished online at the recycling page on the borough’s website https://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling/webforms/e-recycling-registration. Due to the pandemic, participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles, wear masks, maintain social distances with volunteers, and respect CDC guidelines for outdoor events.
