June is Oral Health Month and what perfect timing: On June 3, the Pennsylvania Department of Health updated their guidelines for Dental Health Care Personnel during the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is my pleasure to bring you great news regarding dental care, but we do need to proceed with caution, so my goal with this column is to dispel any confusion and bring you up-to-date.
Now, non-emergency dental care, including routine and preventive services, may be performed in a dental office. This is great news because routine dental cleanings and even periodontal treatments have not been allowed since March when restrictions went into place under our statewide “red phase.”
Dr. Rita Tempel is an Accredited Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and owner of Gettysburg Smiles Cosmetic & Family Dentistry as well as a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and owner of Sweet Dreams Gettysburg, 2018 York Road, Gettysburg. For more information, visit GettysburgSmiles.com, follow @ritatempeldds on Instagram or like her Faceboook page @Gettysburgsmiles or call 717-339-0033.
