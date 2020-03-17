On Feb. 28, more than 150 women and men attended United Way of Adams County’s 13th annual “Think Spring!” Women’s Purse Auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Hotel. Two hundred purses, wristlets and wallets were sold by auction or raffle and raised more than $15,400. All proceeds benefit Adams County Children & Youth Independent Living Program and United Way of Adams County’s Ready to Learn Program, early learning initiative.
United Way cannot thank enough the fabulous women of the Purse Auction Committee. The committee is chair by Nancy Cook and members are Karen Arthur, Leasia Ayers-Caswell, Jenn Eckerson, Diana Fasnacht, Beth Fishel, Kathy Gilbert, Kelly Lynch, Kerri Neff, Erin Messinger, Janice Onieal, Alesia Reese, Kristine Witherow, and supported this year by previous member, Ruthmary McIlhenny. They did a great job recruiting sponsors, soliciting donations, curating purses and planning a “purse”-tacular event. We are also very appreciative of the young women and men of the Independent Living Program who served as the purse models and worked the coat check. And, a very special thank you to the men of the purse, Harry Hartman, Joe Lynch, Andrew Donahue, David Bolton, and Chris Bunty, who tapped into his inner feminine to design all the event material. Special shout out of gratitude to our auctioneer, Kaila Gaines Brady and her entourage, who know how to work a crowd and raise money.
