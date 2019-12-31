People have been ringing in the New Year for the past 4,000 years. It began with the Babylonians who rang in their new year with an 11-day festival in March. Ancient Egyptians celebrated the new year during the Nile River’s annual flood. By 46 B.C., Roman Emperor Julius Caesar had moved the first day of the year to Jan. 1 in honor of the Roman god of beginnings, Janus, but it took a while to catch on. It wasn’t until 1582 that ringing in the New Year on Jan. 1 became popular when Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar.
The origin of making New Year’s resolutions also began with the Babylonians. They made promises to the gods in hopes they’d earn good favor in the coming year and to get out of debt. Thanks to the University of Scranton, we know that 45 percent of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution; 38 percent of us never make New Year’s resolution and 17 percent of us sometimes do. (I’m definitely in the sometimes category.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.