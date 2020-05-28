The Pennsylvania Council on Aging (PCoA) conducted a statewide survey of older adults in Pennsylvania in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The quickly-evolving pandemic was first detected in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2020. By March 16, Governor Wolf ordered the closing of senior community centers and adult day centers. A statewide Stay at Home order was issued on April 1, 2020.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that older adults are much more at risk of fatality than their younger cohorts. According to them, 8 out of 10 deaths due to COVID-19 are in those ages 65 and older. In Pennsylvania, the majority of COVID-19-related hospitalizations are for people ages 65 and older. This is a virus that vastly and disproportionately affects older adults. The PCoA determined that there was an immediate need to better understand the landscape of older adults in Pennsylvania in order to support well-informed decision-making.
