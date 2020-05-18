Hopefully everyone who is reading this is healthy and taking this opportunity to reconnect with family and friends and the outdoors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gettysburg Area Recreation Park (GARA) Biser Fitness Trail and dog park remain open, although the basketball courts, playgrounds, and skatepark are currently closed. Please remember to continue to use all current CDC social distancing and safety precautions while enjoying the park.
In recent Rec Park news, the GARA board met over Zoom last month and unanimously passed a motion to build a bicycle pump track to be located at the rec park.
Jimmy Phelps is a board member of the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority. He is also a former Maryland state champion and nationally ranked BMX racer. For any questions or comments, please email him at jimmyphelps22@gmail.com.
